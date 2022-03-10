Some 472 houses completely or partially destroyed in Kharkiv region – police

As of March 10, as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv and the region, 472 houses were completely or partially destroyed, said Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region.

"Some 472 houses were damaged or destroyed by shelling: 264 multi-storey and 109 private houses in the city of Kharkiv; 13 multi-storey and 86 private houses in Kharkiv region," Bolvinov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the largest number of damaged and destroyed houses in Kyivsky and Moscowsky districts of Kharkiv, Kharkiv region and Izium.