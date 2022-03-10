Facts

20:35 10.03.2022

Some 472 houses completely or partially destroyed in Kharkiv region – police

1 min read

As of March 10, as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv and the region, 472 houses were completely or partially destroyed, said Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region.

"Some 472 houses were damaged or destroyed by shelling: 264 multi-storey and 109 private houses in the city of Kharkiv; 13 multi-storey and 86 private houses in Kharkiv region," Bolvinov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the largest number of damaged and destroyed houses in Kyivsky and Moscowsky districts of Kharkiv, Kharkiv region and Izium.

Tags: #kharkiv #bombing #destructions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 10.03.2022
Ukraine launches 'Russia will pay' portal to collect info about destruction

Ukraine launches 'Russia will pay' portal to collect info about destruction

17:34 10.03.2022
Due to massive shelling in Kharkiv, almost 350 residential buildings left without heat

Due to massive shelling in Kharkiv, almost 350 residential buildings left without heat

11:25 10.03.2022
Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

Humanitarian aid arrive in Kharkiv region from other regions of Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland – Syniehubov

10:36 10.03.2022
Six civilians killed, 12 wounded by Russian bombs in Zhytomyr region over last 24 hours – National Police

Six civilians killed, 12 wounded by Russian bombs in Zhytomyr region over last 24 hours – National Police

10:18 10.03.2022
Gas pipeline damaged in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling, one third of citizens left without gas – authorities

Gas pipeline damaged in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling, one third of citizens left without gas – authorities

09:23 10.03.2022
Three dead in Mariupol after bomb attack of children's hospital – Mariupol City Council

Three dead in Mariupol after bomb attack of children's hospital – Mariupol City Council

12:48 09.03.2022
Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

12:30 09.03.2022
In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

10:58 09.03.2022
Ukrainian TV broadcasting restored in Kharkiv – State Special Communications Service

Ukrainian TV broadcasting restored in Kharkiv – State Special Communications Service

10:21 09.03.2022
Russian troops not attacking, continuing to attack residential areas around Kharkiv with rockets – Kharkiv RSA head Synehubov

Russian troops not attacking, continuing to attack residential areas around Kharkiv with rockets – Kharkiv RSA head Synehubov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

Ukraine's losses from destruction due to Russian invasion reach $100 bln - presidential adviser

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

LATEST

EIB could provide EUR2 bln assistance package to Ukraine

Shmyhal expects Swiss companies to stop working in Russia

Biden, Erdogan discuss importance of further intl efforts to hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

Vereschuk again calls on intl community to save Mariupol from humanitarian catastrophe

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD