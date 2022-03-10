Russian troops damage gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk - Donetsk Military Administration

Near Svitlodarsk, Russian troops damaged a high-pressure gas pipeline, and the enemy also launched an air strike on the village of Rubtsi in Lymansky community, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"The Russians have just broken a high-pressure gas pipeline near Svitlodarsk. How the damaged gas pipeline is burning can be seen from afar. Gas workers will soon find out how quickly they can restore it," he wrote on his Telegram channel.