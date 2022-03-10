Facts

19:03 10.03.2022

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau have discussed security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as joint diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's aggression.

"I spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on providing further security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and our joint diplomatic efforts to stop Putin's war of choice," Blinken said on Twitter.

