Facts

19:46 09.03.2022

Buses with evacuees from Energodar arrive in Zaporizhia

1 min read

Buses with evacuated residents of the occupied Energodar have arrived in Zaporizhia.

According to Mayor of Energodar (Zaporizhia region) Dmytro Orlov, local residents were evacuated along the "green corridor" Energodar-Zaporizhia. On the evening of March 9, the evacuation column of buses "arrived at its destination."

Also, Orlov clarified that at this time, "citizens in private transport" are also approaching the suburbs of Zaporizhia, who also passed through the "green corridor" from Energodar.

According to information from Zaporizhia City Council, children evacuated from Energodar are placed in kindergartens, they are fed. After that, the children will be examined by doctors.

Tags: #energodar
