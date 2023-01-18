Energoatom will need at least two months to resume operation of ZNPP after its de-occupation

After the de-occupation of Zaporizhia NPP and Energodar, Ukraine will need at least two months to put the plant into operation, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel.

"After the liberation of Zaporizhia NPP and its satellite city of Energodar, Ukrainian special forces will need at least two months to neutralize all explosive devices. After all, Russian occupiers are purposefully turning the largest nuclear power plant in Europe into a military base, mining everything around," the report says.

This time is also necessary for Energoatom specialists to check the condition of the equipment and structures of the nuclear power plant and the adjacent territory.

"Due to the downtime of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the shutdown of all its power units, there is a constant gradual degradation of systems and equipment. After all, the required temperature regime for their operation is not observed, and the units are in a cold non-operating state," the company explained.

Currently, the station does not produce electricity, but only consumes it from the Ukrainian energy system for its own needs in the amount of 100 MW.

At the same time, the Russians are not able to put into operation at least one power unit of ZNPP, since the power lines are damaged, except for one, through which the station receives electricity for its own needs.

"In addition, Rosatom lacks staff, since most Ukrainian patriots refuse to collaborate with the occupiers, and the competence of Russian specialists is not enough to organize the full-fledged work of ZNPP," Energoatom added.

As the company informed, in case of damage to the last line connecting ZNPP with the domestic power system, the plant will go into blackout mode and diesel generators will turn on.