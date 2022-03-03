Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

The actions of Russian invaders who opened fire on the satellite city of Zaporizhia NPP, Energodar, and are trying to seize the station itself are barbaric, posing a threat to the nuclear safety of the whole world, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"It is barbaric to try to seize or shoot at the nuclear power plant. This is regulated by relevant international treaties, and there is international responsibility for this," the minister said during the UArazom marathon on Thursday evening.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine is in constant contact with the IAEA in the matter of protecting its nuclear facilities, and primarily Zaporizhia NPP.

"We inform them in real time, we communicate several times a day, we show what is happening so that they do everything in their power to stop these actions. This is actually a nuclear safety issue of international importance," the minister emphasized.

He pointed out that there are already examples of tragedies at nuclear power plants in the world, noting that "both the military and the protectors of nuclear power plants clearly understand that such scenarios cannot be allowed."

At the same time, Haluschenko noted that the purpose of seizing the nuclear power plant is the intentions of the invaders to destabilize the energy system of Ukraine, which has been operating since February 24 in a mode isolated from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus, which it entered as part of integration with the European energy system.