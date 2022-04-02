Facts

14:58 02.04.2022

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

As a result of a series of explosions in the satellite city of Zaporizhia NPP Energodar, four people were injured, Energoatom reported.

"Four people are known to have been wounded as a result of a series of explosions and shelling carried out by Russian scum today in Energodar," the company wrote on its telegram channel on Saturday around 13:00.

According to the report, local doctors are doing everything in their power in the almost complete absence of medicines and materials, trying to save the life and health of the victims.

"Some of the victims will be released home today after the necessary procedures," the company said.

As reported, explosions and mortar shelling burst at civilians in the area of ​​the Sovremennik sports complex on Saturday, when Energodar residents began to go away after a rally organized by them in support of Ukraine.

Energoatom also reported that they began to jam communications in the city: the wired Internet was gone, phone calls were impossible.

ZNPP has been captured by Russian invaders since March 4.

Tags: #war #zaporizhia_npp #energodar
