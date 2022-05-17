Facts

18:51 17.05.2022

In Energodar, Russian occupiers preparing to hold so-called ‘referendum’ on joining Russia

1 min read

In occupied Energodar (Zaporizhia region), the Russian occupiers abducted local men and took them away with their hands tied in an unknown direction. In addition, they were instructed to prepare Energodar for the so-called "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation, the press service of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel.

According to the Regional Military Administration, it became known that on Monday the Russian military went to the apartments of residents of Energodar and abducted men, tying their hands. Six cases of abduction are known, after which the men were taken away in an unknown direction.

During the commission of the crime, "the Russians held other residents of the apartments at gunpoint."

Also, according to available information, in Energodar, the Russian occupiers intend to create an information picture allegedly confirming that the city of nuclear scientists wants to join Russia in order to hold a referendum.

The report says that this is done in order to "attach the Zaporizhia NPP to Rosatom in order to destroy the energy system of Ukraine."

It is also known that Russian invaders are digging trenches around the town of Energodar and building fortifications.

Tags: #referendum #energodar #zaporizhia_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:38 17.05.2022
Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

Part of weapons provided to Ukraine under Lend-Lease arrive in Zaporizhia region

09:21 03.05.2022
Evacuation announced in occupied Vasylivka, Tokmak

Evacuation announced in occupied Vasylivka, Tokmak

13:27 22.04.2022
An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

11:49 20.04.2022
In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

In Zaporizhia region, 50 occupiers killed, 80 wounded per day, 5 enemy tanks destroyed

19:54 16.04.2022
Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

15:14 12.04.2022
Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

Zaporizhia region's defenders shot down one Russian Su-34 aircraft, destroy over 60 invaders, ten heavy equipment over past day

14:29 12.04.2022
Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

Village of Novoyakovlivka shelled with phosphorus ammunition in Zaporizhia region

09:35 05.04.2022
In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

In Melitopol, invaders try to create so-called 'people's militia', in Polohy they mine internal territory of hospital

14:58 02.04.2022
As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

20:40 01.04.2022
Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian ships in waters of Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping – AFU General Staff

Fund to help women in Russian captivity, children who lost their parents during war to be created in Ukraine – Vereschuk

Russian army has lost about 27,900 soldiers since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

LATEST

EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

Russian ships in waters of Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping – AFU General Staff

Fund to help women in Russian captivity, children who lost their parents during war to be created in Ukraine – Vereschuk

Russian army has lost about 27,900 soldiers since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

ICC Prosecutor deploys team of forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate war crimes

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD