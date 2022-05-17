In Energodar, Russian occupiers preparing to hold so-called ‘referendum’ on joining Russia

In occupied Energodar (Zaporizhia region), the Russian occupiers abducted local men and took them away with their hands tied in an unknown direction. In addition, they were instructed to prepare Energodar for the so-called "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation, the press service of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reported on the Telegram channel.

According to the Regional Military Administration, it became known that on Monday the Russian military went to the apartments of residents of Energodar and abducted men, tying their hands. Six cases of abduction are known, after which the men were taken away in an unknown direction.

During the commission of the crime, "the Russians held other residents of the apartments at gunpoint."

Also, according to available information, in Energodar, the Russian occupiers intend to create an information picture allegedly confirming that the city of nuclear scientists wants to join Russia in order to hold a referendum.

The report says that this is done in order to "attach the Zaporizhia NPP to Rosatom in order to destroy the energy system of Ukraine."

It is also known that Russian invaders are digging trenches around the town of Energodar and building fortifications.