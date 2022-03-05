No safe 'green corridor' in Energodar today – mayor

Energodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov says that the local authorities have returned to the building of the city's executive committee, the possibility of evacuating the population is being worked out, but at present there is no safe "green corridor."

"The city authorities have returned to the executive committee building again. We hope this will continue, and we will be able to work normally. To numerous questions about the possibility of evacuating women and children: there is currently no safe green corridor!" Orlov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the possibility of creating a "green corridor" is being considered now.

"We will definitely let you know when we can evacuate people," the mayor stressed.

He also urged local residents not to use personal vehicles and remove them at least from the entrances so as not to interfere with the arrival of ambulances and firefighters.

The mayor has recalled that the curfew in Energodar is from 18.00 to 05.30, and also said that the heating system is being launched in the city.