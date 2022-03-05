Facts

16:47 05.03.2022

No safe 'green corridor' in Energodar today – mayor

1 min read

Energodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov says that the local authorities have returned to the building of the city's executive committee, the possibility of evacuating the population is being worked out, but at present there is no safe "green corridor."

"The city authorities have returned to the executive committee building again. We hope this will continue, and we will be able to work normally. To numerous questions about the possibility of evacuating women and children: there is currently no safe green corridor!" Orlov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the possibility of creating a "green corridor" is being considered now.

"We will definitely let you know when we can evacuate people," the mayor stressed.

He also urged local residents not to use personal vehicles and remove them at least from the entrances so as not to interfere with the arrival of ambulances and firefighters.

The mayor has recalled that the curfew in Energodar is from 18.00 to 05.30, and also said that the heating system is being launched in the city.

Tags: #mayor #energodar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:48 04.03.2022
Main pipeline damaged in Energodar, heat supply not yet possible - mayor

Main pipeline damaged in Energodar, heat supply not yet possible - mayor

09:25 04.03.2022
Energodar mayor: No deaths, injuries among civilian population as a result of firefight at Zaporizhia NPP

Energodar mayor: No deaths, injuries among civilian population as a result of firefight at Zaporizhia NPP

21:11 03.03.2022
Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

19:24 03.03.2022
Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

19:00 03.03.2022
Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

Energoatom: in Energodar, occupiers broadcasting fake appeal of Ukraine's president on surrender, trying to disrupt resistance

11:06 02.03.2022
Residents of Zaporizhia NPP satellite city Energodar do not intend to let Russian troops into the city - mayor

Residents of Zaporizhia NPP satellite city Energodar do not intend to let Russian troops into the city - mayor

09:29 01.03.2022
Kherson is still Ukraine, key task is to control operation of outlets, pharmacies – mayor

Kherson is still Ukraine, key task is to control operation of outlets, pharmacies – mayor

17:46 07.09.2021
Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

09:17 16.08.2021
Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov found dead

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov found dead

11:35 22.12.2020
Unknown persons rob house of Brovary mayor, beat him – police

Unknown persons rob house of Brovary mayor, beat him – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD