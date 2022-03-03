Facts

19:24 03.03.2022

Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

1 min read
Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

Energodar was approached by two tanks and two armored personnel carriers, which are trying to break through the defense and seize Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the National Police have reported.

"Russian troops have intensified their attempts to seize Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Despite the fact that representatives of the territorial defense and local residents blocked the approaches and the road to Energodar, two tanks and two armored personnel carriers approached the city, which are trying to break through the defense," the National Police said on the Telegram channel.

The report notes: "The chaotic shooting from small arms begins. And also the invaders are trying to break the engineering barriers in order to have access to the road leading to the station."

