Facts

17:08 09.03.2022

S&P Global to suspend commercial operations in Russia

1 min read

S&P Global has decided to suspend commercial operations in Russia in view of the Ukraine situation.

"As a provider of independent news, research, benchmarks, and analytics, S&P Global will continue to play our essential role in global markets by providing critical information on Russian markets for our customers to make important decisions," S&P Global said in a press release.

S&P Global will continue to provide its employees with the necessary support.

Tags: #sp #russia #operations #suspension
17:57 09.03.2022
