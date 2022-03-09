S&P Global to suspend commercial operations in Russia
S&P Global has decided to suspend commercial operations in Russia in view of the Ukraine situation.
"As a provider of independent news, research, benchmarks, and analytics, S&P Global will continue to play our essential role in global markets by providing critical information on Russian markets for our customers to make important decisions," S&P Global said in a press release.
S&P Global will continue to provide its employees with the necessary support.