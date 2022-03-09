As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko says that as a result of an air attack by Russian troops, a maternity hospital, hospital, children's department and therapy in the center of Mariupol were destroyed.

"A maternity hospital in the city center, a hospital, a children's department and therapy, all this was destroyed during an air raid by Russian aircraft on Mariupol. Literally just now," Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

Mariupol city council said the destruction after the airstrike is colossal.

"The building of the medical institution, where children were recently treated, is completely destroyed. Information about the affected children is being specified," Kyrylenko said.