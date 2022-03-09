Facts

16:50 09.03.2022

As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

1 min read
As result of air attack by Russian troops, children's hospital in Mariupol destroyed – local authorities

Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko says that as a result of an air attack by Russian troops, a maternity hospital, hospital, children's department and therapy in the center of Mariupol were destroyed.

"A maternity hospital in the city center, a hospital, a children's department and therapy, all this was destroyed during an air raid by Russian aircraft on Mariupol. Literally just now," Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

Mariupol city council said the destruction after the airstrike is colossal.

"The building of the medical institution, where children were recently treated, is completely destroyed. Information about the affected children is being specified," Kyrylenko said.

Tags: #hospital #donetsk #air #raid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 09.03.2022
Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

09:47 09.03.2022
Five adults, including two children killed in Russian air strike in Zhytomyr region – State Emergency Service

Five adults, including two children killed in Russian air strike in Zhytomyr region – State Emergency Service

20:53 08.03.2022
Russian invaders vandalize 61 hospitals since start of war – Health Minister

Russian invaders vandalize 61 hospitals since start of war – Health Minister

11:58 08.03.2022
Russian troops start shelling Mariupol in direction of evacuation route – Azov regiment

Russian troops start shelling Mariupol in direction of evacuation route – Azov regiment

16:27 06.03.2022
Kuleba urges world to provide Ukraine with air and missile defense, military aviation

Kuleba urges world to provide Ukraine with air and missile defense, military aviation

15:23 06.03.2022
Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

10:47 06.03.2022
Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, 8 more wounded – police

Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region in past 24 hours, 8 more wounded – police

10:26 06.03.2022
Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

16:27 05.03.2022
Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

09:52 05.03.2022
Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

Civilian evacuation begins in Mariupol at 11:00 am – Regional Administration head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel – Bucha City Council

Radiation background in Zaporizhia region normal – regional administration head

LATEST

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Polish Senate urges EU member states to support Ukraine's integration into EU – resolution

About 250 people evacuated from Izyum under shelling – dpty mayor

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

British American Tobacco suspends work in Ukraine, investments in Russia

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Fedorov urges PayPall to start full-fledged work in Ukraine

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

Some UAH 10.8 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD