Johnson calls for new 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine to help rebuild country after Russian invasion

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson told the leaders of the Visegrád Group countries (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) that a "Marshall Plan for Ukraine" should be developed to help rebuild the country after the Russian invasion, the Financial Times has reported.

"Following a summit on Tuesday between Britain and the four Visegrád group countries – Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – one of the meeting participants said the five leaders' refrain was 'we can rebuild Ukraine," the Financial Times said on Tuesday, adding that the exact details of how such reconstruction efforts can be funded are still at a very early stage.

Johnson's allies said that one source of money could be the confiscation and sale of London property of sanctioned oligarchs associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.