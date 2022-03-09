Facts

11:36 09.03.2022

Johnson calls for new 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine to help rebuild country after Russian invasion

1 min read
Johnson calls for new 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine to help rebuild country after Russian invasion

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson told the leaders of the Visegrád Group countries (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) that a "Marshall Plan for Ukraine" should be developed to help rebuild the country after the Russian invasion, the Financial Times has reported.

"Following a summit on Tuesday between Britain and the four Visegrád group countries – Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – one of the meeting participants said the five leaders' refrain was 'we can rebuild Ukraine," the Financial Times said on Tuesday, adding that the exact details of how such reconstruction efforts can be funded are still at a very early stage.

Johnson's allies said that one source of money could be the confiscation and sale of London property of sanctioned oligarchs associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tags: #plan #britain #johnson #marshall
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:43 08.03.2022
Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

19:53 06.03.2022
Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

16:27 06.03.2022
British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

British PM announces six-point action plan to defeat Putin

18:38 03.03.2022
UK Defense Secretary calls on Russia to end war in Ukraine: 'it's not too late'

UK Defense Secretary calls on Russia to end war in Ukraine: 'it's not too late'

12:42 02.03.2022
Ukrainian, British FMs coordinate new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian, British FMs coordinate new sanctions against Russia

09:52 28.02.2022
UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

UK to provide additional GBP 40 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

11:03 25.02.2022
Zelensky informs Johnson about shelling of Kyiv, demands effective countermeasures against Russia

Zelensky informs Johnson about shelling of Kyiv, demands effective countermeasures against Russia

20:23 24.02.2022
Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

Britain bans Aeroflot flights - Johnson

13:17 24.02.2022
Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

Johnson urges NATO leaders to meet ASAP

14:54 23.02.2022
Johnson promises Ukraine another package of military aid

Johnson promises Ukraine another package of military aid

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

Reznikov: Public comments on weapon supplies could complicate additional arrangements to assist Ukraine's army

Wagner PMC fighters already participating in Russian invasion of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence Agency

About 40,000 foreign military arrive in Kyiv, separate unit created for Canadians - Canadian TV presenter

LATEST

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES COMPLETE BLACKOUT AT CHORNOBYL NPP DUE TO INVADERS' ACTIVITIES

Canada to send highly-specialized military equipment to Ukraine – Trudeau

ZELENSKY TO RUSSIAN SOLDIERS: NOTHING WAITS FOR YOU HERE BUT CAPTURE OR DEATH

SOME POLITICIANS LOOK FOR LINKS TO RUSSIA, ANSWER TO BE FAST - ZELENSKY

TRANSFER OF COMBAT AIRCRAFT BY POLAND SHOULD BE SETTLED IMMEDIATELY – ZELENSKY

Invaders open fire on police officers, civilians during evacuation from Demydiv, one policeman killed – National Police

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih allocates $2 mln to meet humanitarian needs of Ukraine during war with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD