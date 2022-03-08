Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UK to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state". He announced this on Tuesday, speaking via video link in the British House of Commons.

"Strengthen sanctions against the terrorist state. Recognize it [Russia] a terrorist state. Find a way to make our Ukrainian sky safe. Do what you can. What you should. What does the greatness of your state and your people oblige you to do?" he said.