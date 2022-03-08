Facts

19:19 08.03.2022

Russian air assault group in Kharkiv region partially destroyed, partially flee to Russia - Synehubov

2 min read
Russian air assault group in Kharkiv region partially destroyed, partially flee to Russia - Synehubov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine firmly hold the defense of Kharkiv, the enemy forces do not attempt an active offensive, with the exception of individual shelling of the outskirts of the city, head of the region military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"According to Kharkiv Defense Headquarters, the land part of the city is completely controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are no groups of regular enemy troops in the city, there are no sabotage and reconnaissance groups either," Synehubov wrote in his telegram channel on March 8 in the evening.

According to him, individual saboteurs are quickly identified and eliminated. So, on March 8 at 7 am, a female intelligence officer was detained, who was collecting data on military facilities.

Synehubov also reported on the failure that the Russians suffered in the Vovchansky district of the region.

"The Russian enemy landed an air assault group on three helicopters. 120 people wanted to move to the city of Kharkiv. But our territorial defense and ground forces units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed most of the landing force right on the spot. The rest fled to the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," Synehubov said.

"We do not relax and do not lose readiness for further defense! Ukrainian fighters are invincible," the head of the region military administration said.

Tags: #kharkiv #situation #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:16 08.03.2022
In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

19:23 08.03.2022
Some 27 civilians killed in Kharkiv in past 24 hours - police

Some 27 civilians killed in Kharkiv in past 24 hours - police

18:39 08.03.2022
Warehouses of manufactured goods, household chemicals on fire as result of missile hit in Kalynivka, Kyiv region – police

Warehouses of manufactured goods, household chemicals on fire as result of missile hit in Kalynivka, Kyiv region – police

18:31 08.03.2022
Three orphanage employees killed amid shelling attack in Mykolaiv region – regional council head

Three orphanage employees killed amid shelling attack in Mykolaiv region – regional council head

17:49 08.03.2022
Kharkiv receives 24 railcars of humanitarian aid – MP Yakymenko

Kharkiv receives 24 railcars of humanitarian aid – MP Yakymenko

16:27 08.03.2022
Fighting going on in Makariv, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, occupiers do not provide humanitarian corridors - head of Kyiv region military administration

Fighting going on in Makariv, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, occupiers do not provide humanitarian corridors - head of Kyiv region military administration

13:25 08.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Kropyvnytsky ex-mayor Raikovych head of Kirovohrad regional administration – decree

Zelensky appoints Kropyvnytsky ex-mayor Raikovych head of Kirovohrad regional administration – decree

11:46 08.03.2022
Occupants prevent evacuation – Kyiv's local authorities

Occupants prevent evacuation – Kyiv's local authorities

21:09 07.03.2022
As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

17:59 07.03.2022
Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations calls on NATO, UN, EU, other intl organizations to close sky over Ukraine

LATEST

Ministry of Culture launches project to create content in different languages ​​₩AW: War Against War

Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

NBU eases number of restrictions on foreign exchange market

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

UK ANNOUNCES DECISION TO ABANDON RUSSIAN OIL IMPORT UNTIL YEAR END

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations calls on NATO, UN, EU, other intl organizations to close sky over Ukraine

Russian military shell bus with refugees from Makariv – Zhytomyr mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD