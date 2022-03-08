Russian air assault group in Kharkiv region partially destroyed, partially flee to Russia - Synehubov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine firmly hold the defense of Kharkiv, the enemy forces do not attempt an active offensive, with the exception of individual shelling of the outskirts of the city, head of the region military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"According to Kharkiv Defense Headquarters, the land part of the city is completely controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are no groups of regular enemy troops in the city, there are no sabotage and reconnaissance groups either," Synehubov wrote in his telegram channel on March 8 in the evening.

According to him, individual saboteurs are quickly identified and eliminated. So, on March 8 at 7 am, a female intelligence officer was detained, who was collecting data on military facilities.

Synehubov also reported on the failure that the Russians suffered in the Vovchansky district of the region.

"The Russian enemy landed an air assault group on three helicopters. 120 people wanted to move to the city of Kharkiv. But our territorial defense and ground forces units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed most of the landing force right on the spot. The rest fled to the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," Synehubov said.

"We do not relax and do not lose readiness for further defense! Ukrainian fighters are invincible," the head of the region military administration said.