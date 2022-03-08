Over 2 mln people left Ukraine in 12 days of war – UN

Russia's military offensive against Ukraine led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties, and forced over 2.011 million people to leave the country in 12 days of war in search of safety, protection and assistance, according to information on the website Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at 12:00 on Tuesday.

According to it, most of the refugees from Ukraine arrived in Poland, namely 1.204 million people.

Hungary received 191,350 refugees from Ukraine; Slovakia some 140,750; Moldova some 82,760; Romania some 82,060; other European countries some 210,240 people.

According to the UN OHCHR, some 99,300 arrived in Russia from Ukraine, and 450 people arrived in Belarus.

According to the organization, as the situation continues to evolve, about 4 million people may leave Ukraine.

The organization said the right to free movement within the Schengen area means that there are very few border controls in the European Union, so arrival data for Hungary, Poland and Slovakia only reflect border crossings in these countries, but the UN estimates that a large number of people moved to other countries.

In addition, UNHCHR does not take into account persons from border countries who leave Ukraine and return home.