13:25 08.03.2022

Zelensky appoints Kropyvnytsky ex-mayor Raikovych head of Kirovohrad regional administration – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Maria Chorna from the post of chairman of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration and appointed Andriy Raikovych, who previously held the post of mayor of the administrative center of the region, Kropyvnytsky, to this post.

Relevant decrees No. 115/2022 and No. 116/2022 of March 7 were posted on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

Chorna was appointed head of the regional administration on May 28, 2021, and has been working in the structures of the regional administration since 2011.

Raikovych, born in 1956, the ex-entrepreneur, politician, was a deputy of Kirovohrad Regional Council, in 2015 he was elected mayor of Kropyvnytsky, he ran from Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity Bloc.

