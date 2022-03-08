Facts

12:27 08.03.2022

I will appeal to peoples of world if leaders do not stop war - Zelensky

I will appeal to peoples of world if leaders do not stop war - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would appeal directly to the peoples of the world if the leaders do not do everything possible to end the war.

"I will speak directly to the people of the world if the leaders of the world do not make every effort to stop this war. This is genocide," he said in a video message on Tuesday morning.

According to the president, he will continue to talk with partners.

"We have a very busy negotiating day. I spoke with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. The people of Lithuania stand side by side with the Ukrainians in this struggle. We feel help. And we appreciate it. I spoke with the President of the European Council, our friend Charles Michel. I also spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi," he said.

However, Zelensky said there are things that are not decided in negotiations, "that do not directly depend on us, but only on humanity, which should win in the leading capitals, it must conquer fear, must win any benefits."

"And then we will see that the Ukrainian sky is safe. Ukrainian cities are unblocked. We can do it as people with peace. And if the world is on the sidelines, it will lose itself. Forever. For there are unconditional values. They are the same for everyone. First of all, this is life. Everyone has the right to life," the president said.

