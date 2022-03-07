Facts

19:20 07.03.2022

Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

1 min read
Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

The State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine (SNRIU) warns of the impossibility of transporting nuclear materials and radioactive waste through the territory of Ukraine for the duration of martial law.

"Due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 and in accordance with the Regulations on the procedure for the transportation of radioactive materials through the territory of Ukraine, approved by Cabinet of Ministers No. 1373 of October 15, 2004, transportation of nuclear materials and radioactive waste through the territory of Ukraine cannot be carried out," the SNRIU website reported on Monday.

In addition, for the period of martial law in Ukraine due to the actual cessation of civil air traffic, the State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine recommends temporarily stopping the import/export and transportation of radioactive materials through the territory of Ukraine.

As NPP operator Energoatom reported, this will not affect the operation of nuclear power plants.

Tags: #energy #atom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:16 07.03.2022
Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

16:28 05.03.2022
Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

16:00 05.03.2022
Ukraine's Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls on Western European Nuclear Regulators Association to completely stop cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls on Western European Nuclear Regulators Association to completely stop cooperation with Russia

15:33 04.03.2022
Despite shutdown of two units of Zaporizhia NPP Ukraine's power system stable – Ukrenergo head

Despite shutdown of two units of Zaporizhia NPP Ukraine's power system stable – Ukrenergo head

19:19 03.03.2022
American Nuclear Society urges to refrain from military actions near nuclear facilities in Ukraine

American Nuclear Society urges to refrain from military actions near nuclear facilities in Ukraine

18:57 03.03.2022
Russian invaders approach Zaporizhia NPP at distance of 4 km - Energoatom

Russian invaders approach Zaporizhia NPP at distance of 4 km - Energoatom

17:41 03.03.2022
Polish Nuclear Society refuses to cooperate with organizations linked with Russian authorities because of its aggression towards Ukraine

Polish Nuclear Society refuses to cooperate with organizations linked with Russian authorities because of its aggression towards Ukraine

10:59 03.03.2022
Ukraine calls capture of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops as nuclear terrorism, asks IAEA to immediately contact NATO – appeal

Ukraine calls capture of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops as nuclear terrorism, asks IAEA to immediately contact NATO – appeal

19:41 02.03.2022
Ukraine receives support from IAEA, expects decision on setting 30-km security zone around nuclear facilities – Energoatom head

Ukraine receives support from IAEA, expects decision on setting 30-km security zone around nuclear facilities – Energoatom head

19:06 02.03.2022
No shelling in Energodar, mass rally of thousands stops Russian troops

No shelling in Energodar, mass rally of thousands stops Russian troops

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

LATEST

As result of shelling by Russian troops, industrial zone of Malyshev plant suffer, no casualties - Kharkiv region police

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Vereschuk: Blocking evacuation from war zones, Russia takes hostage over 2,000 foreign students

Britain, Canada, Netherlands promise to provide Ukraine with additional defense support packages

Third round of talks ended: There are positive developments in humanitarian corridors; consultations on political bloc, ceasefire, security guarantees continued – Podoliak

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Russia plans to intensify missile, bomb strikes on large cities of Ukraine, industrial infrastructure - General Staff of Armed Forces

Near Kyiv, 4,000 people need evacuation - adviser to interior minister

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD