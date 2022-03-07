Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

The State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine (SNRIU) warns of the impossibility of transporting nuclear materials and radioactive waste through the territory of Ukraine for the duration of martial law.

"Due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 and in accordance with the Regulations on the procedure for the transportation of radioactive materials through the territory of Ukraine, approved by Cabinet of Ministers No. 1373 of October 15, 2004, transportation of nuclear materials and radioactive waste through the territory of Ukraine cannot be carried out," the SNRIU website reported on Monday.

In addition, for the period of martial law in Ukraine due to the actual cessation of civil air traffic, the State Inspectorate of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine recommends temporarily stopping the import/export and transportation of radioactive materials through the territory of Ukraine.

As NPP operator Energoatom reported, this will not affect the operation of nuclear power plants.