Facts

19:16 07.03.2022

Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

2 min read
Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

Russia, by shelling and seizing nuclear facilities in Ukraine, is increasing the risk of a worldwide nuclear disaster every day, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Every day since February 24, the world has teetered on the brink of a disaster that will be much worse than Chornobyl and Fukushima combined," he wrote in an address to international organizations and institutions on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that after the capture of the site of Chornobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP) on February 24, then the shelling and capture of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on March 4, the enemy fired on Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology on March 6, where an experimental nuclear installation is located. This indicates that the Russian military did not draw any conclusions about the danger of hostilities against nuclear facilities, and the only reliable way to avoid a nuclear disaster is to establish an unmanned zone over Ukraine, the head of the Energy Ministry said.

"A nuclear war can start even without launching nuclear missiles (...) I appeal to international institutions and organizations with a request to apply all their capabilities and efforts and establish an unmanned zone over Ukraine, before a disaster happens," Haluschenko said.

Later, he said that, together with Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov and Head of the NNEGC Energoatom Petro Kotin, in a letter dated March 5, he addressed President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen with a demand to create a special EC mission to study the state of affairs at the captured Chornobyl and Zaporizhia NPP.

"Another important goal of the mission should be to establish and document (fact finding) all crimes of Russian military aggression that threaten the safe operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine," the minister said.

Tags: #energy #atom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:20 07.03.2022
Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

16:28 05.03.2022
Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

Naftogaz calls on largest oilfield service companies to withdraw from Russian energy projects in response to its military aggression

16:00 05.03.2022
Ukraine's Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls on Western European Nuclear Regulators Association to completely stop cooperation with Russia

Ukraine's Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls on Western European Nuclear Regulators Association to completely stop cooperation with Russia

15:33 04.03.2022
Despite shutdown of two units of Zaporizhia NPP Ukraine's power system stable – Ukrenergo head

Despite shutdown of two units of Zaporizhia NPP Ukraine's power system stable – Ukrenergo head

19:19 03.03.2022
American Nuclear Society urges to refrain from military actions near nuclear facilities in Ukraine

American Nuclear Society urges to refrain from military actions near nuclear facilities in Ukraine

18:57 03.03.2022
Russian invaders approach Zaporizhia NPP at distance of 4 km - Energoatom

Russian invaders approach Zaporizhia NPP at distance of 4 km - Energoatom

17:41 03.03.2022
Polish Nuclear Society refuses to cooperate with organizations linked with Russian authorities because of its aggression towards Ukraine

Polish Nuclear Society refuses to cooperate with organizations linked with Russian authorities because of its aggression towards Ukraine

10:59 03.03.2022
Ukraine calls capture of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops as nuclear terrorism, asks IAEA to immediately contact NATO – appeal

Ukraine calls capture of Chornobyl NPP by Russian troops as nuclear terrorism, asks IAEA to immediately contact NATO – appeal

19:41 02.03.2022
Ukraine receives support from IAEA, expects decision on setting 30-km security zone around nuclear facilities – Energoatom head

Ukraine receives support from IAEA, expects decision on setting 30-km security zone around nuclear facilities – Energoatom head

19:06 02.03.2022
No shelling in Energodar, mass rally of thousands stops Russian troops

No shelling in Energodar, mass rally of thousands stops Russian troops

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

LATEST

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD