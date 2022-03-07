Facts

18:57 07.03.2022

Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

1 min read
Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

Some 146,000 foreign students, including 20,000 from India, have left Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian government has helped 146,000 foreign citizens leave Ukraine, including 20,000 Indian students, evacuated from besieged cities," Nikolenko tweeted.

"Russia must immediately cease fire in order to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol," the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #india #evacuation #students
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 07.03.2022
Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

16:16 06.03.2022
Over 3,000 children, people with disabilities, orphans evacuated from Kyiv to Europe – Klitschko

Over 3,000 children, people with disabilities, orphans evacuated from Kyiv to Europe – Klitschko

13:29 06.03.2022
Rada calls on UN, ICRC to urgently provide humanitarian corridors for evacuation of children from hot spots

Rada calls on UN, ICRC to urgently provide humanitarian corridors for evacuation of children from hot spots

10:26 06.03.2022
Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

Evacuation of peaceful population begins in Mariupol from 12:00 - city council

09:09 06.03.2022
Azerbaijan evacuates about 9,500 of its citizens from Ukraine - FM

Azerbaijan evacuates about 9,500 of its citizens from Ukraine - FM

18:52 05.03.2022
Some 638 children from vulnerable groups, accompanying people from Odesa region evacuated to Poland

Some 638 children from vulnerable groups, accompanying people from Odesa region evacuated to Poland

16:27 05.03.2022
Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

15:32 05.03.2022
Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

10:50 04.03.2022
Uzbek authorities return nearly 2,400 Uzbeks from Ukraine

Uzbek authorities return nearly 2,400 Uzbeks from Ukraine

15:51 03.03.2022
Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Situation in Buchansky district remains tense, population being evacuated from Boyarka and Irpin – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

LATEST

THIRD ROUND OF NEGOTIATIONS ENDED: THERE ARE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS; CONSULTATIONS CONTINUE ON POLITICAL BLOC, CEASEFIRE, SECURITY GUARANTEES – PODOLIAK

Over 18,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid brought into Ukraine in four days - Social Affairs Ministry

EU states permanent reps agree on EC instruction to assess applications of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia for EU membership

Ukrainian military journalist killed near Mykolaiv – Gerashchenko

Shmyhal urges Finland to support Ukraine's accession to EU

Transportation of nuclear materials, radioactive waste across Ukraine impossible due to martial law - SNRIU

Russia continues to increase risk of global nuclear disaster by actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Energy Minister

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD