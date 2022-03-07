Ukraine helps evacuate 146,000 foreign students, demands from Russia ceasefire for humanitarian corridors - MFA

Some 146,000 foreign students, including 20,000 from India, have left Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian government has helped 146,000 foreign citizens leave Ukraine, including 20,000 Indian students, evacuated from besieged cities," Nikolenko tweeted.

"Russia must immediately cease fire in order to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol," the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.