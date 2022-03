Residents of Kherson again takes to protest against Russian occupiers

In Kherson, temporarily surrounded by Russian occupiers, a protest against the invaders began again, several thousand people took to the streets of the city, eyewitnesses report to the agency.

The protesters took to the streets of the city with Ukrainian symbols and posters with patriotic slogans. They call on the Russian military to return to their homes.

As of 11:15 people continue to come.