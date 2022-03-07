Fighting continues in Kyiv region, occupiers shell residential areas, critical infrastructure - head of Kyiv region military authorities

Fights with Russian invaders continue in some areas of Kyiv region, head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said on Monday.

"Fighting continues on the territory of some settlements of Baryshivska, Kalytianska and Velykodymerska territorial communities of Brovarsky district. The invaders continue to accumulate troops and equipment, shelling residential areas and critical infrastructure," Kuleba wrote in his telegram.

He also said that the Zhytomyr highway, Bucha-Irpin-Hostomel, Makariv and the north of Vyshgorod region now remain the most dangerous directions in the region.

"Permanent alarms of a possible air assault almost throughout the entire region. In all districts of Kyiv region, there is a struggle against sabotage groups," Kuleba said.