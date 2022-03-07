Facts

12:44 07.03.2022

Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

2 min read
Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, has said Russian leaders have taken the path of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, the National Guard, the police, the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence, border guards, the State Emergency Service, our heroic doctors, volunteers and tens of thousands of others involved in the resistance organization have done and are doing everything possible so that we greet this morning and continue our just fight.

Unfortunately, the morning confirmed what the Ukrainians understood from the first days of the war. Russian leaders have deliberately planned the 'scorched earth tactics,' acting with complete disregard for international law. They have embarked on the path of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity," Danilov said on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that the Russian occupation troops used the Smerch multiple rocket system against civilians in Mykolaiv, and also launched a cruise missile attack on a civilian airfield in Vinnytsa, fired at defenseless people who were evacuated from Bucha and Irpin and bombed the cities of Malin, Ovruch and Korosten.

"And that's just during one day. I am convinced that the upcoming trial of Russian criminals will be indicative both for the whole world and for Russia itself, since the war with Ukraine, among other things, launched the process of eliminating the Putin regime itself," he added.

Tags: #danilov #stoprussia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:58 07.03.2022
Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

11:21 06.03.2022
Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Odesa remain strategically important – Danilov

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Odesa remain strategically important – Danilov

11:45 28.02.2022
Ukrainian leaders begin taking the initiative – NSDC Secretary

Ukrainian leaders begin taking the initiative – NSDC Secretary

22:34 27.02.2022
Night for Kyiv will again be difficult, enemy trying to break into city - Klitschko

Night for Kyiv will again be difficult, enemy trying to break into city - Klitschko

13:02 27.02.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces looking for column of enemy equipment marked with letter V, these are especially dangerous terrorists – Danilov

Ukrainian Armed Forces looking for column of enemy equipment marked with letter V, these are especially dangerous terrorists – Danilov

16:20 26.02.2022
Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

16:14 26.02.2022
Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

16:01 26.02.2022
Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

LATEST

AFU recaptures Mykolaiv airport from Russian troops – local authorities

Commander of Azov regiment calls on international community to close sky over Ukraine, help stop humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol

Zelensky, President of European Council discuss threat to nuclear facilities, issue of Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukrainian mobile operators unite, launch national roaming

Olvia seaport hit - Infrastructure Ministry

Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates online platform to provide farmers for sowing season

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia to hold trilateral meeting in Antalya - media

National Bank of Ukraine decides to increase exchange rate of UAH in cash abroad

Trial external assessment not to take place on March 19, 26 - Center for Education Quality Assessment

Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD