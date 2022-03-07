Danilov: Russian leaders on the path to committing military crimes, crimes against humanity

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, has said Russian leaders have taken the path of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, the National Guard, the police, the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence, border guards, the State Emergency Service, our heroic doctors, volunteers and tens of thousands of others involved in the resistance organization have done and are doing everything possible so that we greet this morning and continue our just fight.

Unfortunately, the morning confirmed what the Ukrainians understood from the first days of the war. Russian leaders have deliberately planned the 'scorched earth tactics,' acting with complete disregard for international law. They have embarked on the path of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity," Danilov said on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that the Russian occupation troops used the Smerch multiple rocket system against civilians in Mykolaiv, and also launched a cruise missile attack on a civilian airfield in Vinnytsa, fired at defenseless people who were evacuated from Bucha and Irpin and bombed the cities of Malin, Ovruch and Korosten.

"And that's just during one day. I am convinced that the upcoming trial of Russian criminals will be indicative both for the whole world and for Russia itself, since the war with Ukraine, among other things, launched the process of eliminating the Putin regime itself," he added.