Facts

09:36 07.03.2022

We won't forgive shooting of unarmed people - Zelensky

1 min read
We won't forgive shooting of unarmed people - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would not forgive the shelling of unarmed people.

"We will not forgive the missile that our air defense shot down over Okhmatdyt ... We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people. The destruction of our infrastructure," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of Sunday of forgiveness there will be a day of judgment," he added.

#president #shooting #punishment
