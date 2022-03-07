UK to provide Ukraine with $100 mln additional aid

The UK will allocate an additional $100 million in aid to Ukraine, Downing Street reports.

"The UK is allocating an additional $100 million directly to the state budget of Ukraine to alleviate financial pressure caused by Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion.

It is noted that this money can be used to support wages in the public sector, as well as to support social protection systems and pensions for the Ukrainian people. The grant will be provided through the World Bank.

In addition, it is reported that the British Prime Minister on Monday will meet with Prime Ministers of Canada Justin Trudeau and the Netherlands Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

They will also visit the Royal Air Force base to meet with members of the British Armed Forces.

The three prime ministers will also meet for separate bilateral meetings and a joint trilateral meeting. And then there will be a press conference.