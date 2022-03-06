Facts

20:23 06.03.2022

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the government of Tbilisi to publicly dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift some of the trade sanctions against Georgia.

"Ukraine drew attention to the notification about the lifting by Russia of part of the trade sanctions against Georgia. It is noted that Russia made this decision in the context of the unwillingness of the Georgian authorities to support the new sanctions of the European Union against Russia. We consider categorically unacceptable the intensification of trade relations with Russia, whose armed forces are inflicting missile and bomb attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, killing civilians, including children," the ministry said in the statement on Sunday evening.

Therefore, the Foreign Ministry calls on "official Tbilisi to publicly dissociate itself from the decision of the Russian Federation, whose leadership violates international law and commits war crimes in Ukraine."

The ministry said that "doing business with Russian companies provides additional resources for Russia to continue the bloody war against Ukraine, and the income received is soaked in the blood of murdered Ukrainian citizens."

"Due to the armed aggression of Russia against Georgia in 2008, the Georgian people, unfortunately, are well aware of the horrors of the war that Ukrainians now have to go through. At the same time, the Georgian authorities forgot about it, and now they are trying to seize the moment for their own interests," the Foreign Ministry said.

