Stefanchuk calls on Georgian parliament to listen to people's opinion, support Ukraine in face of Russian aggression

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk appealed to the Georgian Parliament not to be silent in the situation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Gamarjoba, Genacvale! That's how I always addressed my Georgian colleagues in the parliament. How did it happen, Genacvale, that today, in the midst of Russia's war against your fraternal Ukraine, you decided to develop trade with a country that attacked both us and you? Is Russia's decision to ease the sanctions pressure on Georgia by any chance not gratitude for the fact that official Tbilisi does not want to fully support Ukraine? Is the lifting of sanctions against 15 Georgian milk producers really worth our thousand-year friendship, our long-term joint struggle, and our common aspirations?" Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page.

He urged the Georgian parliament to listen to the opinion of the Georgian people, who massively take to the squares in support of Ukraine.

"Can't you see that the people of Georgia, coming out on the squares of Georgian cities, support Ukraine, and not your murky agreements? Have you forgotten the words of great Shota Rustaveli that 'of enemies, the worst enemy is the one who behaved like a friend'?" Stefanchuk noted.

"However, we know for sure that Georgia is not only a government. It is, first of all, proud, fearless and freedom-loving Georgian people who will never allow themselves to be silent when their brethren are in trouble. And you, dear parliamentarians, should not be silent. Because you are part of your people!" he concluded.