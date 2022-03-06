Facts

17:18 06.03.2022

Razumkov advocates confiscation of part of Russian gas transported through Ukraine

Dmytro Razumkov, leader of the Reasonable Politics inter-factional association, is in favor of confiscating part of Russian gas transported through Ukraine and pumping it into Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

"Recently, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on the confiscation of Russian property on the territory of Ukraine. But in order for it to work effectively, it is necessary to direct its effect on all the assets of the aggressor. Today we transport Russian gas through the territory of our state and the Russian Federation earns hundreds of millions of dollars every day, while Ukrainians are dying from their missiles and bombs. We consider it necessary to confiscate this gas after crossing the border with Ukraine and pump it into gas storage facilities for the needs of the Ukrainian people and economy, and export the excess to European countries," Razumkov wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

