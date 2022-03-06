Facts

15:33 06.03.2022

At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

1 min read

Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, says that at least two people were killed as a result of missile fire on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk.

"At least two dead and a large number of wounded, the Russians fired on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk," he said on Facebook.

According to him, law enforcement officers and experts are working on the spot, establishing the exact number of dead and wounded, and doctors are helping injured people.

"Specialists have not yet given a final conclusion on what kind of weapon was used. Tentatively, we are talking about a cruise missile, like the one that our air defense forces shot down near Kramatorsk yesterday," Kyrylenko said.

Tags: #victims #kramatorsk #shelling
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 06.03.2022
Russian troops shell Vinnytsia aiport, military unit in Havryshivka

Russian troops shell Vinnytsia aiport, military unit in Havryshivka

13:23 06.03.2022
Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

13:05 06.03.2022
Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 38 children died, 71 children injured – Denisova

Since start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 38 children died, 71 children injured – Denisova

11:12 06.03.2022
Aggressor fired mortars at civilians evacuated from Irpen, three killed, including two children – media

Aggressor fired mortars at civilians evacuated from Irpen, three killed, including two children – media

10:27 06.03.2022
Inhabitants of Novopskov wounded by invaders hospitalized, case opened

Inhabitants of Novopskov wounded by invaders hospitalized, case opened

09:17 06.03.2022
Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

Russian invaders continue shelling residential areas of Bucha, blocking delivery of humanitarian aid – City Council

15:40 05.03.2022
Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

11:32 05.03.2022
Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

11:30 05.03.2022
Aggressor launches rocket attacks on Ozerne settlement, armored plant, lyceum in Zhytomyr region

Aggressor launches rocket attacks on Ozerne settlement, armored plant, lyceum in Zhytomyr region

17:24 04.03.2022
State Emergency Service: In Markhalivka, Kyiv region, five people killed as result of shelling, including three children

State Emergency Service: In Markhalivka, Kyiv region, five people killed as result of shelling, including three children

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Protests against Russian occupiers start in Kalanchak near temporarily occupied Crimea – eyewitnesses

Green corridor being prepared in Luhansk region, but provocations possible – authorities

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

LATEST

Over 140,000 Ukrainians return to country since start of Russian attack – Border Guard Service

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to introduce peacekeeping contingent to protect critical industrial infrastructure – Sybiha

Russian troops damage Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline, settlements from Vuhledar to Berdyansk to be left without gas soon – local authorities

Russian troops fire using hailstones on territory of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where nuclear installation located – SBU

Large Ukrainian business created charity foundation Help Ukraine to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine

Risk of participation of Belarusian troops in war with Ukraine remains – Kuleba

Some 213 large companies completely or partially stop cooperation with Russian partners – Kuleba

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD