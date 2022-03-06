At least two people died as result of missile attack on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk – local authorities

Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, says that at least two people were killed as a result of missile fire on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk.

"At least two dead and a large number of wounded, the Russians fired on residential high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk," he said on Facebook.

According to him, law enforcement officers and experts are working on the spot, establishing the exact number of dead and wounded, and doctors are helping injured people.

"Specialists have not yet given a final conclusion on what kind of weapon was used. Tentatively, we are talking about a cruise missile, like the one that our air defense forces shot down near Kramatorsk yesterday," Kyrylenko said.