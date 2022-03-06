Facts

14:33 06.03.2022

Ukraine to seek new sanctions against Russia next week – Kuleba

1 min read

New sanctions against the Russian Federation are to be adopted next week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Sanction pressure should be continued. New sanctions should be adopted next week, we will put pressure on it, we will demand it," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

He stressed that we should not stop in increasing pressure on Russia.

"If this happens, Russia will exhale, gather its strength and hit even harder. This is immoral, this is not in the interests of European security, if new painful sanctions against Russia are not applied in the coming days, and the blood and suffering of Ukrainians will not only be on in the hands of Russia itself, but also of those who refuse to increase pressure on Russia," Kuleba said.

