Russian invaders intend to seize dam of Kaniv hydroelectric power station – General Staff at midnight on March 6

Russian invaders intend to seize the dam of the Kaniv hydroelectric power station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of midnight on March 6.

"According to available information, the occupiers intend to seize another important infrastructure facility – the dam of the Kaniv hydroelectric power station," the General Staff said.