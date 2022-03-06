Israeli PM calls Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian head of state said.

"We continue dialogue," Zelensky said on Twitter on Sunday night.

As reported with reference to the Israeli media, the talks between Putin and Bennett, which were notified in advance by the White House, lasted about 2.5-3 hours, but no statements were made on the results. According to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the situation around Ukraine was discussed.

According to The Times of Israel, Bennett traveled from Moscow to Berlin, where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he met in Israel a few days ago.