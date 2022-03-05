Facts

18:22 05.03.2022

Techiia Holding allocates UAH 100 mln for Ukraine's defense needs, increases aid fund

2 min read

Techiia International Technology Holding allocated UAH 100 million for the needs of Ukraine's defense and continues to increase the fund; e-Sports media holding WePlay Holding, which is part of Techiia, also joined the fund.

As reported on the website of WePlay Holding, the full cycle of assistance to the company is implemented through the public organization Techiia Foundation. The allocated funds are already directed to the purchase of ammunition, protective equipment, clothing and footwear, tactical first aid kits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Troops and logistics abroad and in Ukraine.

"Most of the WePlay Holding team is Ukrainian. We created e-sports projects that impressed the whole world. And today Ukrainian cities are hit by missiles of the Russian Federation. We have united the resources and capabilities of all TECHIIA companies to help Ukraine fight the enemy. We want to live in peace in our homeland - and we will do everything for that. Glory to Ukraine,” comments Oleh Humeniuk, CEO of WePlay Holding," CEO of WePlay Holding Oleh Humeniuk said.

The company said that at present the fund continues to grow, and those who wish to financially help Ukraine can transfer funds to the Techiia Fund. The limit of one transfer is UAH 149,999 (EUR 4,500), there are no restrictions on the number of payments. Reports on the use of funds and assistance provided will be regularly published on the Foundation's website.

The Techiia Foundation has been implementing charitable projects in the healthcare sector since 2019. The focus is the purchase of equipment and medicines for hospitals working with pediatric oncology, as well as the rehabilitation of children after severe treatment.

