Facts

17:23 05.03.2022

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

1 min read

Two Russian planes were shot down in the sky over Odesa region on Saturday afternoon, the pilots were captured and will be interrogated, Head of Odesa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"At about three o'clock in the afternoon, our air defense forces shot down two enemy fighters! Many Odesa citizens heard an explosion today, it was one of the fighters that fell into the sea near Odesa, the other fell in the north of the region. Currently, the pilots have been captured and are being taken for interrogation," Marchenko said in Telegram.

The head of the regional administration also said "two aircraft less means dozens of saved lives."

Tags: #russia #odesa #region #planes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 05.03.2022
Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

17:32 05.03.2022
Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

17:26 05.03.2022
Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

17:02 05.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

Prosecutor General: Ukrainian prosecutor's office initiates intl search for Russian singer Gazmanov

16:38 05.03.2022
ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

ECtHR bans Russia from shelling Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Denisova

16:37 05.03.2022
Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

16:10 05.03.2022
Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

15:40 05.03.2022
Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

Three people wounded during attempt to stop Russian occupants in Novopskov – Haidai

14:30 05.03.2022
Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

Aeroflot suspending all foreign flights starting March 8

13:41 05.03.2022
Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

Cyprus refuses ships of Russian Navy to enter ports of island – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

Minister Vereschuk: Russia violates agreements, must cease fire to form humanitarian corridor

LATEST

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Ukraine situation by phone – Dept of State

GTSOU, Gaz System create another guaranteed route for gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine

Over UAH 10 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD