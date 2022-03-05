Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian planes were shot down in the sky over Odesa region on Saturday afternoon, the pilots were captured and will be interrogated, Head of Odesa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"At about three o'clock in the afternoon, our air defense forces shot down two enemy fighters! Many Odesa citizens heard an explosion today, it was one of the fighters that fell into the sea near Odesa, the other fell in the north of the region. Currently, the pilots have been captured and are being taken for interrogation," Marchenko said in Telegram.

The head of the regional administration also said "two aircraft less means dozens of saved lives."