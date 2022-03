Kuleba turns to Shell: Does Russian oil smell like Ukrainian blood to you?

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba turned to Shell, which secretly bought Russian oil.

"I am told that Shell discretely bought some Russian oil yesterday. One question to Shell: does not Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter on Saturday.