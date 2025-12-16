Russian military most active on western outskirts of Pokrovsk, increasing pressure on Myrnohrad

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out tasks to contain the enemy at designated lines in the Pokrovskaya agglomeration in the Donetsk region, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has saids.

The defensive operation involves units of the Airborne Assault Forces Group, assault units, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Force, Navy, special forces, State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), National Guard and the National Police.

The Airborne Forces reported that over the past week, the total losses of enemy personnel amounted to 446 people. This is 30% more than in the previous period. The increase in losses is due to the full involvement of the operational reserve - three regiments of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation.

"An operation is underway to provide air cover for land logistics routes on the approaches to the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Thanks to coordinated actions, Ukrainian units are destroying almost 100% of enemy air targets that are trying to approach these routes," the message on social networks says.

Speaking about the situation in Pokrovsk, the 7th Corps emphasized that the enemy is most active on the western outskirts of the city.

"With the forces of the 76th Infantry Division, the enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Grishinoye, which is northwest of Pokrovsk. To do this, it intends to move in several directions at once.

The defense forces are countering these attempts by cutting off the enemy's likely advance routes and striking him with available forces and means, in particular artillery and FPV drones," the message says.

In addition, in Myrnohrad, the enemy is increasing pressure on the southeastern areas of the city.

The Defense Forces continue measures to stabilize and expand the logistics corridor to Myrnohrad. In the areas of Svitly and Rivne, isolated appearances of enemy groups are recorded, which are promptly destroyed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.