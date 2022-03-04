Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb cease cooperation with Russia, Belarus – Ukraine's tourism agency

Travel services Expedia, Booking.com and Airbnb have ceased cooperation with Russia and Belarus, Head of the State Tourism Development Agency Maryana Oleskiv said.

"These days, the victories of our army bring me the greatest happiness. But even on our small front there are important victories. On our appeals and thanks to the support of the international travel community, following Expedia, Booking.com and Airbnb ceased cooperation with Russia and Belarus," she said on Facebook.