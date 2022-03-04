Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

At a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Friday, Borrell said these sanctions are not to provoke a regime change in Russia. On the contrary, these sanctions were triggered by the war and the goal is to weaken the Russian economy so that the Russian economy feels the consequences and strengthen the position of the Ukrainians in the upcoming negotiations. But nothing about regime change.