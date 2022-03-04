Facts

21:04 04.03.2022

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

2 min read
Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European peoples to support Ukraine and said that if Ukraine falls, all of Europe will fall.

"Do not be silent, take to the streets, support Ukraine, our freedom, because this is not only a victory over the Russian military, this is a victory of light over darkness, good over evil. If Ukraine fails, the whole of Europe will fail, if Ukraine falls, the whole of Europe will fall," he said, speaking at a telethon in support of Ukraine on Friday evening.

His speech was broadcast on large screens installed in Vilnius, Frankfurt am Main, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, Paris. In total, about 2,000 people listened to him in these cities.

"If we win, and I am confident in our people, it will be a great victory for democracy, values, freedom. Then the moments of silence will turn into years of prosperity," he said.

He also offered to observe a minute of silence "in memory of the fallen military, intelligence officers, police officers, intelligence officers, firefighters, who gave their lives, who are among us, but we do not see them."

He also called for a minute of silence "in honor of our civilians, adults and children who gave their lives and found eternal rest."

"Today we are all military, everyone is defending the state, each in his own place – the military with machine guns on the front line, doctors with a scalpel, children who protect us with smiles and tears. And this is our motivation," Zelensky said.

Tags: #europe #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:26 06.03.2022
Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

Eight civilians killed in Irpin – mayor

17:29 06.03.2022
Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

Gazprom continues supplying gas on schedule for transit via Ukraine; supplies remain at maximum on Sun

17:06 06.03.2022
USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

17:02 06.03.2022
Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

14:47 06.03.2022
Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

14:44 06.03.2022
Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

Zelensky to western politicians: If you neither close the sky over Ukraine, nor give us planes, then you also want to kill Ukrainians very slowly

14:24 06.03.2022
Experienced veterans, volunteers from 52 countries going to Ukraine – FM

Experienced veterans, volunteers from 52 countries going to Ukraine – FM

13:28 06.03.2022
Payment of UAH 6,500 for those who lost their jobs due to war to begin next week – Shmyhal

Payment of UAH 6,500 for those who lost their jobs due to war to begin next week – Shmyhal

13:19 06.03.2022
Enemy destroys 34 hospitals in Ukraine – Health Minister

Enemy destroys 34 hospitals in Ukraine – Health Minister

13:09 06.03.2022
Invaders concentrate actions in south to deprive Ukraine of access to seas – AFU General Staff

Invaders concentrate actions in south to deprive Ukraine of access to seas – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

War in Ukraine kills at least 364 civilians, 759 injured – UN

Ukraine calls on USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to cease membership of Russia, Belarus in IMF, all World Bank organizations – PM

Ukrainian defenders destroy 3 enemy tanks, 4 IFVs, 2 Tiger armored vehicles, about 30 Russian invaders in Mariupol direction – JFO HQ

LATEST

Kuleba appeals to FMs of EU, G7 states with a request to introduce new sanctions against Russia

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Zelensky creates delegation of Ukraine to participate in Intl Court of Justice on allegations of genocide against Russia

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

UKRAINE INTRODUCES LICENSING FOR EXPORT OF WHEAT, CORN, POULTRY MEAT, CHICKEN EGGS, SUNFLOWER OIL – RESOLUTION

Zelensky, Italian PM discuss Russian nuclear terrorism

Kuleba calls on world to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, posting picture of 500 kg Russian bomb fell on residential building

Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

UN Secretary General calls for pause in hostilities in Ukraine to evacuate population

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD