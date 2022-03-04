Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European peoples to support Ukraine and said that if Ukraine falls, all of Europe will fall.

"Do not be silent, take to the streets, support Ukraine, our freedom, because this is not only a victory over the Russian military, this is a victory of light over darkness, good over evil. If Ukraine fails, the whole of Europe will fail, if Ukraine falls, the whole of Europe will fall," he said, speaking at a telethon in support of Ukraine on Friday evening.

His speech was broadcast on large screens installed in Vilnius, Frankfurt am Main, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, Paris. In total, about 2,000 people listened to him in these cities.

"If we win, and I am confident in our people, it will be a great victory for democracy, values, freedom. Then the moments of silence will turn into years of prosperity," he said.

He also offered to observe a minute of silence "in memory of the fallen military, intelligence officers, police officers, intelligence officers, firefighters, who gave their lives, who are among us, but we do not see them."

He also called for a minute of silence "in honor of our civilians, adults and children who gave their lives and found eternal rest."

"Today we are all military, everyone is defending the state, each in his own place – the military with machine guns on the front line, doctors with a scalpel, children who protect us with smiles and tears. And this is our motivation," Zelensky said.