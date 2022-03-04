Facts

20:57 04.03.2022

Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

1 min read
Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

As of 18:00 on March 4, some 188 people, including 122 civilians, five children, died from injuries during shelling and hostilities in Kharkiv region, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Kharkiv region. Since the beginning of invasion of Russian troops in Kharkiv region, the police have detained 19 intruders ... 12 Russian servicemen, two accomplices of the sabotage-reconnaissance group, one suspected of premeditated murder, as well as four suspected of property crimes and crimes related to illegal handling of weapons," the report says.

The report also clarifies that since February 24, while protecting Kharkiv region from an attack by enemy troops, 35 military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 police officers, 6 National Guardsmen, 4 employees of the State Border Service, 2 persons from Kharkiv National Air Force University, 1 – from the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as 14 territorial defense fighters died.

"Some 394 people were wounded during the shelling, of which 290 were civilians," the report says.

Tags: #kharkiv #war #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:34 04.03.2022
About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

About 100 people may be under rubble in Borodianka – Emergency Service

21:59 04.03.2022
Some 29 children evacuated from Makariv in Kyiv region – authorities

Some 29 children evacuated from Makariv in Kyiv region – authorities

21:04 04.03.2022
Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

20:27 04.03.2022
EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

19:47 04.03.2022
World Nuclear Association due to Russian aggression, seizure of Zaporizhia NPP calls for creating security zones around all NPPs in Ukraine

World Nuclear Association due to Russian aggression, seizure of Zaporizhia NPP calls for creating security zones around all NPPs in Ukraine

18:54 04.03.2022
Currency.com donates $1 mln to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Currency.com donates $1 mln to support humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

17:42 04.03.2022
Ukrenergo asks consumers not to turn off power in response to fake promotions

Ukrenergo asks consumers not to turn off power in response to fake promotions

15:37 04.03.2022
SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

15:22 04.03.2022
US Embassy: Russian attack on Zaporizhia NPP is war crime

US Embassy: Russian attack on Zaporizhia NPP is war crime

14:31 04.03.2022
Stefanchuk, Metsola, heads of EU parliaments discuss Ukraine's immediate EU aspirations

Stefanchuk, Metsola, heads of EU parliaments discuss Ukraine's immediate EU aspirations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, whole of Europe will fall

EIB approves EUR 668 mln immediate financial support for Ukraine

Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

Talks on humanitarian corridors for Mariupol fail - Denysenko

Zelensky briefs Erdoğan on nuclear terrorism by Russia

LATEST

ZELENSKY: WE BELIEVE NATO STATES CREATE NARRATIVE THAT CLOSING OF SKY TO PROVOKE DIRECT AGGRESSION OF RUSSIA AGAINST NATO

France, along with its key partners, to propose measures for security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine – Elysee Palace

Zelensky, World Bank Group chair talk about supporting Ukraine

Expedia, Booking.com, Airbnb cease cooperation with Russia, Belarus – Ukraine's tourism agency

Twitter blocked in Russia - Roskomnadzor

EU may increase number of Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT - Borrell

Sanctions against Russia are not aimed at changing Putin's regime – Borrell

Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

Russia excluded from Council of Baltic Sea States – Latvian FM

US backbone provider disconnects Russian operators from its networks, quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services expected to deteriorate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD