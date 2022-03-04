Some 188 people die from shelling and hostilities, including 122 civilians, five children in Kharkiv region - police

As of 18:00 on March 4, some 188 people, including 122 civilians, five children, died from injuries during shelling and hostilities in Kharkiv region, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Kharkiv region. Since the beginning of invasion of Russian troops in Kharkiv region, the police have detained 19 intruders ... 12 Russian servicemen, two accomplices of the sabotage-reconnaissance group, one suspected of premeditated murder, as well as four suspected of property crimes and crimes related to illegal handling of weapons," the report says.

The report also clarifies that since February 24, while protecting Kharkiv region from an attack by enemy troops, 35 military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 4 police officers, 6 National Guardsmen, 4 employees of the State Border Service, 2 persons from Kharkiv National Air Force University, 1 – from the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as 14 territorial defense fighters died.

"Some 394 people were wounded during the shelling, of which 290 were civilians," the report says.