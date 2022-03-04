Some 56 Russian soldiers taken into custody in Sumy region – prosecutor's office

On Friday, March 4, the court ordered to detain 29 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, 27 Russian servicemen had already been taken into custody earlier, the press service of the Sumy regional prosecutor's office has reported.

"Among the 29 arrested are a sniper and a company commander. The youngest is 19 years old. According to investigators, the suspects are executing criminal orders from the leadership of the Russian Federation to kill servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population. Using military equipment on February 24, 2022 at 4 o'clock from the territory of the Russian Federation they illegally crossed the border of Ukraine and entered into battle with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service said on Facebook.

All detainees are suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, 27 servicemen of the Russian Federation were taken into custody.