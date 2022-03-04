Facts

15:25 04.03.2022

Stoltenberg: NATO again calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, choose path of diplomacy

1 min read

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday again called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and follow the path of diplomacy.

"We call on President Putin... to withdraw all forces from Ukraine without preconditions," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The NATO Secretary General also noted the importance of the Russian side participating in "real diplomacy" to resolve issues related to Ukraine.

Tags: #nato #diplomacy #secgen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:03 04.03.2022
Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

15:40 04.03.2022
Introducing 'no-fly' zone could lead to full-blown war in Europe – NATO Gen Sec

Introducing 'no-fly' zone could lead to full-blown war in Europe – NATO Gen Sec

15:14 04.03.2022
Stoltenberg: Allies agree NATO planes must not fly in Ukrainian airspace

Stoltenberg: Allies agree NATO planes must not fly in Ukrainian airspace

11:01 04.03.2022
Extraordinary meeting of NATO FMs on situation in Ukraine to convene in Brussels

Extraordinary meeting of NATO FMs on situation in Ukraine to convene in Brussels

10:25 04.03.2022
Musk warns about possible use of Starlink systems as targets in regions where it is only non-Russian communication system

Musk warns about possible use of Starlink systems as targets in regions where it is only non-Russian communication system

12:55 03.03.2022
Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

21:20 02.03.2022
Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

12:09 02.03.2022
NATO must work out general security guarantees for Ukraine if not ready to let Ukraine join - Zelensky

NATO must work out general security guarantees for Ukraine if not ready to let Ukraine join - Zelensky

09:19 02.03.2022
NATO Secretary General calls on Putin to stop war: The world with Ukraine calls for peace

NATO Secretary General calls on Putin to stop war: The world with Ukraine calls for peace

20:57 01.03.2022
NATO allies convene again for emergency meeting

NATO allies convene again for emergency meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

LATEST

Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

EPAM to discontinue services to Russian customers over Ukraine situation

Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place tomorrow or day after tomorrow – Podoliak

Switzerland bans exports for Russian oil, aviation and space industries

Ukraine proposed to declare 30 km zone around all nuclear facilities 'conflict-free' at talks – Arakhamia

Occupiers get into children's clinical hospital, surgeon wounded in Lysychansk – local authorities

Ukrainian military shot down another enemy fighter SU-25 together with pilot – Zaluzhny

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD