Stoltenberg: NATO again calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, choose path of diplomacy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday again called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and follow the path of diplomacy.

"We call on President Putin... to withdraw all forces from Ukraine without preconditions," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The NATO Secretary General also noted the importance of the Russian side participating in "real diplomacy" to resolve issues related to Ukraine.