Stoltenberg: Allies agree NATO planes must not fly in Ukrainian airspace
"As for the no-fly zone. It was mentioned. At the same time, the allies agree that NATO aircraft should not operate over Ukrainian airspace and NATO troops should operate on Ukrainian territory," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meeting of foreign ministers NATO countries in Brussels on Friday.