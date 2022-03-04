Facts

15:09 04.03.2022

Prosecutor General: investigation into ecocide in connection with attack of Russian troops on Zaporizhia NPP launched

3 min read

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have launched an investigation into the commission of ecocide and a terrorist act in connection with the attack by Russian troops on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar.

"The enemy creates threats of an ecocatastrophe in Ukraine and Europe – an investigation into ecocide has been launched," the PGO said in its Telegram channel, citing Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"This night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the sixth in the world. Enemy shelling caused a fire and the threat of a nuclear explosion, which could result in a global environmental disaster. Investigation into the commission of an ecocide and a terrorist act was launched (Part 2 of Article 28, Article 441 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

The PGO said that international law prohibits the military or any hostile use of means of influencing the natural environment.

"According to the Geneva Conventions, installations and structures containing dangerous forces, namely: dams, dams and nuclear power plants, should not become objects of attack. However, the aggressor, who does not disdain shelling residential areas, schools, gardens, hospitals, and almost daily attacks on high-risk facilities," the PGO said.

According to the report, due to the movement of enemy heavy equipment, the top layer of soil in the territories exposed to radioactive contamination after the Chornobyl disaster was disturbed. "Radioactive dust has risen into the air. According to the Automated Radiation Control System, the indicators in the exclusion zone have increased from 4.6 to 15.7 times compared to the annual average," the PGO said.

In addition, the PGO said that as a result of the shelling of the territory of the radioactive waste disposal site of the Kyiv branch of the Radon Association in Kyiv, the Automated Radiation Monitoring System was disabled.

Also, as they say in the report, the aggressor committed a deliberate attack and shelling of an oil depot in the village of Kriachky of the Vasylkiv community of Kyiv region, a fire on it led to massive pollution of the atmosphere with harmful substances and contamination of the earth with benzapyrene with ingress into groundwater.

"The enemy is dropping rockets on our children's heads, taking their lives, leaving us without a roof, water, heat and light, and at the same time trying in every possible way to poison us and cause environmental disasters in addition to war. We have launched criminal proceedings for each such fact. Investigative actions to record crimes and their consequences have been organized," the PGO said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #case #pgo #npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:07 04.03.2022
Three Ukrainian servicemen killed, two wounded in night attack on Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Three Ukrainian servicemen killed, two wounded in night attack on Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

11:47 04.03.2022
Ukraine's FM asks partners take urgent steps to compel Russiato withdraw armed units from ZNPP, create security zone

Ukraine's FM asks partners take urgent steps to compel Russiato withdraw armed units from ZNPP, create security zone

11:42 04.03.2022
Borrell calls on Russia to immediately stop hostilities: shelling of ZNPP could threaten entire Europe

Borrell calls on Russia to immediately stop hostilities: shelling of ZNPP could threaten entire Europe

10:14 04.03.2022
Ukraine's energy minister appeals to US Secretary of Energy to close flight zone over Ukraine due to situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukraine's energy minister appeals to US Secretary of Energy to close flight zone over Ukraine due to situation at Zaporizhia NPP

09:56 04.03.2022
IAEA calls for refraining from hostilities near Ukraine's Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA calls for refraining from hostilities near Ukraine's Zaporizhia NPP

09:49 04.03.2022
Zelensky: Terrorist state Russia resorts to nuclear terror for first time in history

Zelensky: Terrorist state Russia resorts to nuclear terror for first time in history

09:30 04.03.2022
IAEA says citing Ukrainian authorities that fire at Zaporizhia NPP didn't affect 'essential' equipment

IAEA says citing Ukrainian authorities that fire at Zaporizhia NPP didn't affect 'essential' equipment

09:28 04.03.2022
Russian forces capture Zaporizhia NPP – Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate

Russian forces capture Zaporizhia NPP – Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate

21:11 03.03.2022
Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

19:24 03.03.2022
Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

Russian troops step up attempts to seize Zaporizhia NPP - National Police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

LATEST

Ukrainian military shot down another enemy fighter SU-25 together with pilot – Zaluzhny

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

CERT-UA warns about mass mailings of malicious software

Russian invaders changing invasion tactics, expected to launch massive disinformation campaign – General Staff

IAEA head says ready to visit Chornobyl

Kuleba calls Lavrov's statement about Ukraine's desire to restore its nuclear arsenal cynical and blatant lie

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD