Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Russia is waging war in Ukraine in violation of all the rules and norms of international law in Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Russia is not just waging war against our people in violation of all the rules and norms of international law, it wants to create a humanitarian crisis. This is done in order to send fake humanitarian convoys later, as was the case in 2014 in Donetsk and Luhansk," he wrote on his page on Facebook.

He also thanked businesses, volunteers and international partners who collect and deliver humanitarian cargo throughout Ukraine.

"Special thanks to the railroad workers who deliver humanitarian cargo by train to cities surrounded by the enemy. To date, more than 1,000 tonnes of such aid have already been sent by rail," Tymoshenko said.

According to him, the state, people, international partners are working together in this difficult time.