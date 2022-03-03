ICC prosecutor accepts evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague Karim Khan asks eyewitnesses to provide him with documentary evidence of war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Karim Khan asks everyone who has documentary evidence of war crimes to send him these materials by e-mail otp.informationdesk@icc-cpi.int," the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reports on Telegram.

It is necessary to report the facts of killing civilians by the Russian invaders, rocket-bomb and artillery strikes on hospitals, schools, residential buildings and other civilian objects. You can write in any language.

"Send photos, videos, documents, eyewitness statements," the report says.