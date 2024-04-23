Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

On April 18, the Kyiv Court of Appeal canceled the arrest imposed on 100% of the charter capital of the Ukrtower company, owned by Turkcell, the press service of Datagroup-Volia told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On the appeals filed by Turkcell regarding the seizure of assets, two court hearings were held. At the first, on April 16, the appeal court canceled the seizure of 19.8% of the corporate rights of lifecell and 100% of Paycell. By the decision of the second meeting on April 18, the seizure of 100% of the rights of Ukrtower operator was canceled. The decision of the second meeting of the appeal court has not yet been published,” the press service clarified on Monday evening.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal published on Opendatabot, following a meeting on April 16, the court upheld the arrest imposed on 100% of the charter capital of Ukrtower, owned by Turkcell, as well as the arrest imposed on 100% of Ukraine Tower Holdings B.V. from the Kyivstar orbit.