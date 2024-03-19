Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

The Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, made a final decision on the claim of the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) to recover UAH 1.477 billion from the former management of the liquidated Platinum Bank, including ex-Board Chair of the bank Kateryna Rozhkova, who currently holds the position of First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

As the press service of the Deposit Guarantee Fund said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal to recover losses of UAH 1.48 billion caused to Platinum and its creditors from the bank's ex-management.

"The liability of the 10 co-defendants in respect of whom a decision was made in this case is shared, which complies with the requirements of civil law. The decision of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal. Funds collected from persons involved in withdrawing assets from banks are used for settlements with the bank's creditors," the Fund said in a statement.

The press service added that the official publication of the court's decision is expected.

Rozhkova also confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the decision had been made, indicating that she was awaiting publication of its text.

On January 10, 2017, the NBU Board classified Platinum Bank as insolvent, since by January 1 the bank had not achieved positive capital.

According to the central bank, as of January 10, 2017, the owners of substantial participation in Platinum Bank, regardless of formal ownership, but taking into account the exercise of significant influence on the management and activities of the bank, were Borys Kaufman and Israeli citizen Gregory Gurtovoy.

In June 2017, independent valuation entities assessed Platinum Bank's assets at UAH 2.323 billion – 72.2% less than in the accounting documentation; payments of the guaranteed amount of compensation to the bank's depositors at that time had already exceeded UAH 4.669 billion.

According to Rozhkova's declarations from July-August last year, she paid UAH 1.472 million in court fees when filing a cassation appeal, and UAH 794,900 was written off from her account as part of enforcement proceedings.