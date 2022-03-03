Facts

20:51 03.03.2022

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

As of 18:00 on March 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to defend and hold their positions in all directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

In the Volyn direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold certain lines.

It is noted that on the territory of Belarus, in a wooded area on the other side of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the 38th separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is deployed. According to available information, the command of the military unit received an order to cross the border with Ukraine. Finishing the combat order will be carried out after crossing the border.

The moral and psychological state of the paratroopers is extremely low. Officers and soldiers do not want to play the role of Russian mercenaries. A significant number were in favor of terminating contracts, most of which expire in May.

In the Siverschyna area, mechanized and tank units are steadily retaining the defensive on the occupied territories around Chernihiv.

In Slobozhanschyna, the mechanized units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effectively conducting defensive battles with superior enemy forces, and in some areas they are successful. The enemy suffers heavy losses.

During heavy defensive battles, the AFU units frustrated the plans of the Russian invaders and prevented the enemy from reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The city of Mariupol continues to defend.

The General Staff also noted that in the occupied territories of Donbas, the formation of units from reservists called up in January-February 2022 continues. It is planned that these troops will be urgently transferred to Kharkiv. At the same time, the mobilized men express acute displeasure.

In the Prymorske direction, the Armed Forces units are conducting a defensive operation and covering part of the sea coast. Part of the forces suppresses the enemy's attempts to break through from the area of the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv.

The Kyiv defense group continues to repel the offensive of Russian troops, inflicting fire damage on it and holding defense lines around the city and the main airfields. Having not achieved success, the enemy is shelling civilian houses from the southwestern outskirts of the city.

Along with this, the invaders are defiantly acting in the information space, spreading disinformation and Kremlin propaganda materials. The General Staff urges to trust only verified information resources.

